

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 3-day low of 1.1366 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 1.1398.



Against the yen and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 190.75 and 1.2609 from early highs of 191.21 and 1.2631, respectively.



Moving away from an early 8-day high of 0.8530 against the euro, the pound edegd down to 0.8555.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.12 against the franc, 189.00 against the yen, 1.25 against the greenback and 0.86 against the euro.



