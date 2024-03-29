Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
28.03.24
16:25 Uhr
112,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,82 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,00111,0028.03.
109,00110,0028.03.
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2024 | 15:26
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy: Las Vegas' First-Ever Microbusiness Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / GoDaddy

GoDaddy President of U.S. Independents, Gourav Pani delivers the keynote address to attendees at the Las Vegas Microbusiness Summit on 2/24/2024. Credit: Justin Nealey

As originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward Research Initiative

The first of its kind Microbusiness Summit took place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Las Vegas City Hall.

GoDaddy Venture Forward research, an initiative launched in 2018 that quantifies the impact 20+ million online microbusinesses have on their local economies, identified Las Vegas as having the second-highest number of microbusinesses in the country after New York City and three times the national average.

Inspired by the massive presence and growth of businesses with fewer than 10 employees (known as microbusinesses) found in Southern Nevada, GoDaddy, the City of Las Vegas, Workforce Connections and Bank of Nevada collaborated to design an impactful agenda based on the top three challenges facing Las Vegas entrepreneurs according to local Venture Forward surveys.

Featured speakers included GoDaddy President of U.S. Independents, Gourav Pani; GoDaddy Sr. Director of Marketing, Amy Jennette, who presented a cutting-edge GoDaddy Airo demonstration; multiple Las Vegas city council members; a Nevada state senator; experts in finance and business licensing; and several local entrepreneurs. The event was hosted by motivational speaker Desirae King.

GoDaddy Venture Forward's mission is to leverage data to better understand entrepreneurs and their impact, thereby enabling greater support for them.

Learn more about the event from GoDaddy President of U.S. Independents Gourav Pani in a podcast hosted by Workforce Connections.

About GoDaddy Venture Forward

GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative analyzes more than 20 million online businesses with a digital presence (measured by a unique domain and an active website). Most of these businesses employ fewer than ten people, categorizing each as a microbusiness. While these microbusinesses may be small, their impact on economies is outsized even though they are often too informal or too new to show up in traditional government statistics.

Since 2018, Venture Forward surveyed more than 36,000 small business owners with a digital presence, making it the source for microbusiness data and insights.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.