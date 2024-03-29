Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2024 | 16:12
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Audited financial statements and annual report of LITGRID AB for the year 2023

LITGRID AB, electricity transmission system operator, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania is publishing Company's financial statements, annual report and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31st December 2023.

Key financial audited indicators, EUR million 2023 2022
Revenue 369,8 420,3
EBITDA 78,3 -36,5
Net profit 48,4 -49,5
ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 23,9 -25,5
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 37,3 34,6
Adjusted* Net Profit, EUR million 22,0 13,8
Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 10,9 7,1

*The adjustment of the profitability indicators is made due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

Attachments:

Company's financial statements, annual report and the Independent auditor's report.

More information:

Jurga Eivaite

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


