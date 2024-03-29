Northern Trust Releases 2023 Philanthropic Impact Report

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Northern Trust (Nasdaq:NTRS) donated more than $170 million over the past decade to non-profit organizations, including nearly $16 million in 2023 to organizations working to provide food security, affordable housing, accessible healthcare and quality education.

Additionally, 2023 was a record-setting year for Northern Trust's employee volunteer efforts. Year-round volunteering returned to pre-pandemic levels and during the month of October alone, for Northern Trust's global month of service, known as Achieving Greater Together, employees volunteered nearly 53,000 hours supporting more than 1,700 organizations.

These metrics and more can be found in Northern Trust's 2023 Philanthropic Impact Report.

"Our employees logged record-breaking level of volunteerism in 2023, which shows one measure of how important our communities are to our company," Northern Trust Chief Social Impact officer Shana Hayes said. "I'm also thrilled that we launched our first annual Northern Trust Anchor Award in our headquarter city of Chicago, which aims to build the capacity of highly effective nonprofit organizations."

Examples highlighted in the report include:

Housing

Northern Trust works to increase access to safe and stable shelter to help lay the foundation for educational achievement and a more secure future by supporting organizations such as Chicago-based Covenant House. The organization provides access to stable housing and full continuum of wraparound supportive services to Chicago's most vulnerable populations to meet the physical, emotional, educational well-being of young people, as they build their path to independence.

Education

Northern Trust works with organizations that support educational equity to foster human potential including Seva Sahayog Foundation, based in Pune, India. Seva Sahayog Foundation works with underprivileged youth to provide training and assistance for them to become skilled and financially independent.

Healthcare

Northern Trust supports organizations, including Erie Family Health Centers, to maximize healthcare access. Based in Chicago, in 2023 Erie Family Health served more than 11,700 youth, ages 16 to 24, predominantly female or people of color, as well as those who are uninsured or currently homeless.

Food Security

Northern Trust supports organizations including Stiftung Schweizer Tafel to ensure reliable, everyday access to nutritious meals. The Swiss Stiftung Schweizer Tafel collects more than 25 tons of high-quality food each day from retailers and distributes it for free to 500 social institutions, including homeless shelters, soup kitchens, emergency shelters and more.

