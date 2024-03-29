Anzeige
WKN: A2JSR1 | ISIN: US8760301072 | Ticker-Symbol: COY
Tradegate
28.03.24
19:35 Uhr
43,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,45 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TAPESTRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAPESTRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,40044,60028.03.
43,80044,20028.03.
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2024
139 Leser

(0)

Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry Celebrates Women's History Month With Events Around the World

"Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women." ? Maya Angelou

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Over the last month, Tapestry has hosted events, activations, and curated features to celebrate women, provide resources for talent and development, and raise awareness on topics and opportunities for the women of Tapestry. We're grateful to our global EmpowHER employee business resource group (EBRG) for continuously championing the women of Tapestry globally. EmpowHER was launched to create a space for the intersectionality of womanhood for unique identities, needs, and lived experiences.

Tapestry's China team celebrating Women's History Month

From a special Unscripted speaker event featuring Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Moms First, to an inspiring panel discussion on 'Leading with Love' with Viv Paxinos, CEO of The Allbright, Nicola Rae Wickham and Ella Vize, to professional development and wellbeing workshops, networking events, and even a group improv class, this month's programming was focused on empowerment, advocacy, and creating community.

Tapestry is grateful to the EmpowHER EBRG leads, panelists, participants, members and allies for making this month a success. Learn more about our culture and what it's like working at Tapestry here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


