

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SK Telecom (SKM) said that it has upgraded call-related features of its personalized AI personal assistant, 'A.', and made features such as 'A. Call Translator' available for Android device users.



SKT now offers not only basic AI-based phone features such as call recording and call summary, but also 'A.' Call Translator, a real-time call interpretation service that was first made available for the iOS version of A. last December.



In addition, SKT added 'AI Spam Indicator' to A.'s call service. AI Spam Indicator helps users recognize spam calls by displaying a spam rating - e.g. phishing alert, spam alert, and suspected spam - when users receive a call from an unknown number. AI Spam Indicator is available immediately on iOS and will be available on Android in April.



The upgraded AI-based call features can be used by SKT subscribers via sign-ups. Non-SKT subscribers can still use the A. app for call recording and call summary as well as features that assist their everyday lives.



