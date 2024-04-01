

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israeli military says its forces withdrew from Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital on Monday, ending their two-week siege of the Palestinian enclave's largest medical facility.



The hospital complex was completely destroyed during the military operation in search of Hamas militants.



The Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, claimed terrorists were killed and 'numerous weapons and intelligence documents' were seized in the operation.



Israel alleged that Hamas was using the hospital as a base to carry out attacks, and its cadres were hiding among the inmates. Hamas denied it.



Casualties were reported after the Israeli army bombed a building in the Al-Shifa medical complex last month.



UN agencies had tried to reach Al Shifa to provide the necessary and urgently needed medical supplies and humanitarian aid, but the Israeli authorities did not allow it.



According to the World Health Organization, two-thirds of Gaza's 36 hospitals are non-functional. Two are minimally functional, and 10 are partially functional - four in the north, and six in the south.



