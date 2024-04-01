Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce it has negotiated an extension of the debenture that matured on March 31, 2024 (the "2023 Debenture") (as described in the Company's press release dated April 4, 2023 where the Company announced it had originally finalized negotiations with the holder of convertible promissory note in relation to its acquisition of SR Wholesale B.V. ), with the holder agreeing to increase their investment in the Company. As such, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of secured convertible debenture units of the Company (each, a "Debenture Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000, at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit. Each Debenture Unit will consist of: (i) a $1,000 principal secured convertible debenture (each a "Debenture"); and (ii) 16,666.67 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") exercisable for 16,666.67 common shares in the Company (each, a "Share"). The principal of the Debenture may be converted into Shares at a conversion price of $0.06 per Share. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Debentures will mature on the date that is 12 months from the date of issuance. The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering, after settling the 2023 Debenture, for the ongoing development of the Company's business model and for general working capital purposes.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

SOURCE: Red Light Holland Corp.