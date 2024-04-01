

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped more than a percent in the past 24 hours amidst overnight losses in top-ranked Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP etc. Anxiety ahead of the looming Bitcoin halving event lingered.



Overall market capitalization slipped to $2.64 trillion, from $2.66 trillion a day earlier. Only around 15 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains in excess of 1 percent.



Bitcoin commands a market cap of $1.37 trillion or 52.1 percent of the overall crypto market. Ether, which accounts for a 16.2-percent market share accounts for a market capitalization of $426 billion. With a market capitalization of $151 billion, stablecoins now account for 5.7 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin slipped 1.1 percent overnight to trade at $69,555.72. The 24-hour trading ranged between $71,377.78 and $68,986.95.



Ethereum also slipped 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $3,545.98. Ether ranged between $3,655.22 and $3,505.65 in the past 24 hours.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 3.1 percent overnight and its current price is $585.76.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) is trading flat at its current price of $195.79.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) has slipped 2.4 percent overnight to change hands at $0.611. XRP has shed 2.8 percent in the past week and 0.66 percent in 2024. It is the highest ranking crypto to trade with weekly losses as well as year-to-date losses.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) slipped almost half a percent overnight. The highest-ranking meme crypto is currently being traded at $0.2055.



9th ranked Cardano (ADA) shed 2.6 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.6307. ADA has slipped 7.6 percent over the 30-day horizon and is the highest ranking crypto to trade with losses over the span.



10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) has also slipped 1.73 percent overnight. AVAX is currently trading at $52.82.



56th ranked Core (CORE) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 64 percent. CORE is the native token of the Core platform, an L1 blockchain that can run Ethereum Smart Contracts and decentralized Applications.



53rd ranked Jupiter (JUP) follows with overnight gains of more than 20 percent. 81st ranked Pendle (PENDLE) and 14th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have also added more than 12 percent in the past 24 hours.



On the laggards' side, 67th ranked Conflux (CFX) slipped close to 14 percent in the past 24 hours. 41st ranked Pepe (PEPE) also shed more than 8.5 percent overnight. 29th ranked dogwifhat (WIF), 55th ranked Celestia (TIA), 80th ranked ORDI (ORDI) and 66th ranked Bonk (BONK) have all slipped more than 7 percent in the past 24 hours.



56th ranked Core (CORE) topped weekly gains as well with a surge of close to 216 percent. 99th ranked KuCoin Token (KCS) led the laggards with a decline of more than 24 percent in the past week.



29th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) topped year-to-date gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of close to 2,770 percent, whereas 96th ranked SATS (1000SATS) led the laggards in the category with a decline of more than 34 percent in 2024.



