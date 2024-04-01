

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB, BFA), a spirit company, announced on Monday that it will be launching distribution business in Japan on April 1.



The new Brown-Forman Japan office opened in the city center of Tokyo at the end of 2023.



Japan is one of the world's biggest premium and super premium whiskey markets.



Brown Forman directly sells its brands in key markets, including Taiwan, Thailand, and South Korea in the Asian region.



