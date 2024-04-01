nCino, Inc.: nCino Unveils Latest Enhancements to its Consumer Banking Solution

Expanded omnichannel functionality delivers compelling proposition for banks and credit unions seeking to grow deposits, create efficiencies, and upgrade client and member experiences

WILMINGTON, N.C, April 01, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced a series of enhancements to its Consumer Banking Solution. The upgrades to nCino's platform provide bankers with the tools to interact with consumers where and how they want to engage, while providing a foundation of flexibility and agility. These tools enable financial institutions to stay ahead of market shifts and proactively meet the evolving needs of their clients and members.



Key enhancements include:

Expanded omnichannel functionality - enhancing client and member experiences with a streamlined application and shopping cart experience to reduce time to offer;

- enhancing client and member experiences with a streamlined application and shopping cart experience to reduce time to offer; Simplified multi-product origination experience - increasing operational efficiency with more intuitive workflows for front-end users and in-branch bankers;

- increasing operational efficiency with more intuitive workflows for front-end users and in-branch bankers; More robust headless APIs - connecting complex processes with an institution's own digital framework to reduce development and maintenance costs;

- connecting complex processes with an institution's own digital framework to reduce development and maintenance costs; Embedded analytics and Intelligent Cross-Sell functionality - incorporating data-driven insights that aid in faster time to decisioning; and

- incorporating data-driven insights that aid in faster time to decisioning; and Indirect lending functionality - allowing financial institutions to better connect indirect auto lending clients with their full suite of banking products via technology (Allegro) that nCino recently purchased from TruStage.



"In the swiftly evolving realm of consumer banking, our commitment to enhancing the nCino platform stems from a deep understanding of the industry's challenges and an unwavering focus on solving them through technology," said Law Helie, General Manager of Consumer Lending at nCino. "We've enhanced our Consumer Banking Solution to make key processes more efficient for our customers, but also more engaging and accessible for their customers and members. At nCino, we're not just adapting to change; we're driving it, ensuring that the financial institutions who partner with us are equipped to offer exceptional services today and well into the future."

The enhanced product functionality will be demoed at nSight, the Company's annual event where global banking professionals gather to network, learn best practices, and explore the latest industry trends and innovations. nSight is being held in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 14 - 16, 2024.

