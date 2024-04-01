Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Leadership Presents at Recent Investor Conferences

--- Clarivate CFO and Segment Presidents Discuss Growth Initiatives Including Generative AI Strategies ---

LONDON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that in conjunction with the recent launch of Clarivate in the Age of AI video webinar presentations, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and its three segment Presidents participated in panel discussions at investor conferences in March 2024. The recordings, which cover various topics including how Clarivate is leveraging content and solutions, incorporating Generative AI strategies and investing to realize its long-term growth potential, can be accessed as follows:

March 7: Oppenheimer Capital Markets Tech and Analytics Virtual Bus Tour. The discussion with Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Bar Veinstein, President, Academia& Government, can be accessed at https://clarivate.com/AI/investor-webinar/.

March 14: BofA Securities Information and Business Services Conference. The discussion with Mr. Collins and Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, can be accessed at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/infoservices2024/id8q5vjH.cfm.

March 21: Jefferies Business Services Summit. The discussion with Mr. Collins and Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, can be accessed at https://clarivate.com/AI/investor-webinar/.

The recently released Clarivate in the Age of AI video webinars for the Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property segments can be accessed at https://clarivate.com/AI/investor-webinar.

