

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of Specialty Risk Management Services, LLC and Private Client Insurance Services, LLC based in Fort Myers, Florida.



The financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.



Specialty Risk Management Services oversees a property insurance program for Florida businesses, while Private Client Insurance Services focuses on commercial risks, condominium associations, and personal lines.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken