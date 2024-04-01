

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. said it is offering 8.8 million shares of Class A common stock. It is currently estimated that the initial public offering price per share will be between $16.00 and $18.00.



The company said application has been made for the quotation of the common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol, CTNM. The offering is contingent upon the final approval from Nasdaq of the quotation of Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.



Contineum Therapeutics is an emerging growth company and a smaller reporting company as defined under the federal securities laws.



