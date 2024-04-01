

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories have recently confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in dairy herds in Michigan and Idaho. This signals the virus's spread to additional states in the US.



The infection is believed to have been originally introduced to the Michigan commercial farm from a herd of Texas cattle brought to the state on March 7, which had passed all veterinary inspections and was reported to be healthy. However, on March 20, the first animal fell ill, and samples were sent to the state lab, which confirmed the presence of the bird flu.



Earlier, in a joint statement with the FDA and CDC, the USDA also said that positive test results have been received in New Mexico, Idaho, and Texas.



This is the first instance of bird flu found in dairy cattle, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, following recent findings in goats on a Minnesota farm. However, there have been no changes detected in the virus that would increase its transmissibility to humans.



The USDA and its partners are closely monitoring the situation and advising veterinarians and producers to practice good biosecurity, test animals before moving them, minimize animal movements, and quarantine sick cattle. Among the dairies with symptomatic herds, affected animals have recovered after isolation with minimal to no associated mortality.



Despite decreased milk production in affected cattle, the government stated that the milk loss has not significantly impacted supply or prices. However, due to limited information on HPAI transmission in raw milk, the FDA advises against manufacturing or selling raw milk or raw/unpasteurized milk cheese products made with milk from symptomatic cows.



In summary, it is important to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines set forth by the USDA and its partners to prevent the further spread of avian influenza in dairy herds and ensure the safety of our food supply.



