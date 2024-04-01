

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Health Advisory alert, drawing attention to a recent increase in invasive meningococcal disease in the United States.



The outbreak is primarily caused by the Neisseria meningitidis serogroup Y bacteria, which has been linked to a higher fatality rate compared to typical cases of meningococcal infections.



As of March 25, there have been 143 reported cases for the year, which is a significant jump from the 81 cases seen by the same time in 2023.



The CDC reports that the majority of cases are affecting individuals aged between 30 to 60 years, which is unusual as meningitis typically affects infants, adolescents, and young adults. In cases identified this year, about one in six individuals have succumbed to the infection, which is a higher fatality rate than expected.



Common symptoms of meningitis include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, alterations in mental status, and potentially a dark purple rash in later stages. These symptoms can worsen rapidly, leading to potential fatality within hours. Therefore, the CDC advises the public to promptly seek medical attention upon the onset of meningococcal disease symptoms.



The CDC also urges healthcare providers to discuss vaccination with their patients as a precautionary measure. Immediate antibiotic treatment is crucial, as survivors might otherwise experience long-term effects like deafness or limb amputations, as noted in a CNN report.



In summary, the CDC warns of the recent rise in invasive meningococcal disease in the United States and advises prompt medical attention upon the onset of symptoms. Healthcare providers are also encouraged to discuss vaccination with their patients, particularly those in vulnerable groups, to prevent further spread of the disease.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken