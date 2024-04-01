

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ChatGPT-maker OpenAI revealed in a blog post that it is prolonging the launch of a new artificial intelligence tool that can mimic human voices due to concerns about its misuse in 2024 election.



The voice tool, named Voice Engine, uses a 15-second sample of someone's voice to generate its replica. Users can then provide text to read it in the AI-generated voice.



The tech company said that the tool could also be utilized for translation, reading assistance as well as an aid to people who have lost the ability to speak.



OpenAI confirmed that the tool is currently being used by only a 'small group of trusted partners,' which includes several education and health technology companies, on the condition that it would not use people's voice without consent and notify people that they are listening to AI-generated voice.



'We recognize that generating speech that resembles people's voices has serious risks, which are especially top of mind in an election year,' OpenAI said in a blog post. 'Any broad deployment of synthetic voice technology should be accompanied by voice authentication experiences that verify that the original speaker is knowingly adding their voice to the service and a no-go voice list that detects and prevents the creation of voices that are too similar to prominent figures.'



In the blog post, OpenAI shared a sample of an audio clip of a human reading a passage about friendship, alongside AI-generated audio of the same text in a replicated voice in Spanish, Mandarin, German, French and Japanese, with same tone and accent of the original speaker.



Further, the tech startup said that it is carrying out various tests to ensure the responsible deployment of the Voice Engine. It is also exploring 'policies to protect the use of individuals' voices in AI' and 'educating the public in understanding the capabilities and limitations of AI technologies, including the possibility of deceptive AI content'.



OpenAI added, 'Based on these conversations and the results of these small-scale tests, we will make a more informed decision about whether and how to deploy this technology at scale.'



