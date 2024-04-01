

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to significantly upgrade its Bixby voice assistant with artificial intelligence (AI) software, according to Executive Vice President Won-Joon Choi in a recent interview with CNBC.



Bixby is a voice assistant across Samsung's range of Galaxy devices, televisions, and digital appliances. The company aims to enhance Bixby's capabilities to facilitate more natural interactions with users.



The AI upgrade will introduce advanced features to Bixby, such as Call Assist, Browsing Assist, and Interpreter integration. These new functionalities aim to take Bixby beyond its existing capabilities of retrieving information from the internet through basic commands.



Since its launch in 2017 with the Galaxy S8 smartphone, Bixby has been providing users with real-time translations and restaurant suggestions. However, with Samsung's new AI upgrade, Bixby will become even more advanced, capable of offering intelligent conversations and seamless integration with Samsung's ecosystem.



Samsung views Bixby as a pivotal tool for users to manage their devices within their homes, extending its presence across smartphones, smartwatches, and appliances. The company is committed to incorporating more advanced AI capabilities into its products, unveiling new features like Galaxy AI with the latest S24 smartphone series. The Executive Vice President, Won-Joon Choi, envisions enhancing Bixby with generative AI technology and large language models (LLM) to enable more intelligent conversations.



While Samsung did not provide a specific timeline for these enhancements, the company is committed to delivering these advancements in the future. The AI upgrade to Bixby is expected to make it a more intuitive and natural voice assistant, providing users with a seamless hands-free experience across all Samsung devices.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken