A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) ("A2Z Smart Technologies Corp." or the "Company") today announced that it intends to offer to sell common shares (and/or pre-funded warrants ("Pre-funded Warrants") in lieu thereof) in a best efforts public offering. All of the common shares (and/or Pre-funded Warrants) are to be sold by the Company.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for continued development and expansion of existing business, including fulfilment of contracted smart cart backlog orders and acceleration of the onboarding process for new clients, and for working capital purposes.

The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3(File No. 333-271226), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April, 12, 2023 and declared effective on April, 21, 2023. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been or will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from the offices of ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart, Cust2Mate. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on SEDAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

Company Contact:

Gadi Graus, President

Gadi.g@a2zas.com

+972-3-3732328

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com