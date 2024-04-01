

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PVH Corp. (PVH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $271.8 million, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $138.7 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $222.1 million or $3.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $2.49 billion



PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $271.8 Mln. vs. $138.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.55 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.15



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken