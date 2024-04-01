

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - China's Xiaomi informed its potential customers that their wait for the company's latest SU7 electric sedan could be prolonged by four to seven months due to high demand.



The smartphone maker announced that the deliveries of the standard SU7 model, priced at 215,900 yuan, equivalent to $29,870, and SU7 Pro model priced at 245,900 yuan, equivalent to $34,000 could take 18 to 21 weeks.



Also, the company flagged the would-be customers that Xiaomi's most expensive SU7 Max model, priced at 299,900 yuan, equivalent to $41,500 has a waiting period of 27 to 30 weeks.



Last week, Xiaomi opened up orders for the SU7 sedan, receiving more than 50,000 orders within the initial 27 minutes and nearly 88,898 orders within the first 24 hours.



The consumer electronics maker's SU7 Standard features a 73.6 kWh battery and 435 miles of range, while the Pro features a 94.3 kWh with a range of 516 miles.



Additionally, SU7 comes with a head-up display, Pilot Pro ADAS with vision, and a Dolby Atmos sound system.



Xiaomi also released a limited-edition version called Founder's Edition, of which 5,000 units sold out immediately after the announcement, Reuters reports.



