

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arlington, Virginia-based Lidl US has recalled Deluxe branded Macarons Party Edition citing undeclared wheat, soy, egg, milk, and tree nuts, known allergens, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration. The recall was initiated due to the non-English ingredient labeling.



The recall includes units with a barcode/UPC of 4056489365365, with brand Deluxe printed at the top of the front panel, and Party Edition at the bottom of the front panel. Meanwhile, back panel of the package will not have English labeling or ingredients.



The affected product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.



The issue was internally discovered after delivery to the company stores. The impacted products contain undeclared allergens of wheat, soy, egg, milk, and tree nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and coconut.



People who have allergies to any of these are likely to get serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. However, Lidl US has not received any reports or complaints of illness related to the impacted product to date.



Customers are urged to immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Ellison Bay, Wisconsin-based Kick Ash Products, LLC in late March called back selected lot of Door County Love Dark Chocolate Cherry Granola citing possible presence of undeclared almonds.



John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. recalled 8.25 oz Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews sold at Walmart due to unknown milk and coconut allergens.



