Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
28.03.24
16:03 Uhr
20,040 Euro
+0,160
+0,80 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,73019,97007:52
19,78019,92007:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2024 | 07:10
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion and Kingswood Capital Management announce the completion of the divestiture of the emulsifier business

Corbion, a leading global ingredient solutions provider, and Kingswood Capital Management, LP ("Kingswood"), a middle-market private equity firm with significant experience in corporate carve-outs have completed the earlier announced sale of Corbion's emulsifiers business.

Based in Los Angeles, Kingswood acquired the emulsifier business from Corbion for a cash purchase price of $362M, with expected net cash proceeds of approximately $275M, post tax and transaction costs. The transaction comprises, amongst other conveying assets, two US-based manufacturing plants and c.175 employees. Corbion and Kingswood will work together, with supply and service agreements in place, to enable a smooth transition and to ensure that customers continue to experience a high level of service.

"Kingswood is excited to take this world-class Emulsifiers business forward and build on its tremendous heritage by continuing to provide exceptional service. We are delighted to partner with Corbion to create the largest standalone pure-play emulsifiers business in North America." said Alex Wolf, Managing Partner at Kingswood.

"We are confident that the emulsifier business will be in good hands under Kingswood's stewardship and will receive strong support from their new owners. I want to thank our colleagues who have worked hard to develop our emulsifier business for many years, and we wish them great success in the years ahead," said Olivier Rigaud, CEO Corbion.

Lazard is serving as financial advisor and Stinson LLP as legal counsel to Corbion for this transaction. For Kingswood, Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel and Configure Partners as debt advisor.

Attachment

  • 20240104 Press release Emulsifier Divestment final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2e39fa10-f6e4-4738-9f45-43e5a30f0483)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.