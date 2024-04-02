Gaming Realms PLC Announces Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Gaming Realms plc (the "Company" or the "Group") (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that Mark Segal, Chief Executive Officer, and Geoff Green, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a live presentation relating to its Final Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 at 10:00 a.m. BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Gaming Realms plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gaming-realms-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Gaming Realms on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CEO

Geoff Green, CFO 0845 123 3773 Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and Joint Broker

George Sellar

Lalit Bose

020 7418 8900 Investec Bank plc - Joint Broker

Bruce Garrow

Ben Farrow

Lydia Zychowska

020 7597 5970 Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Annabelle Wills 07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S., Canada and Malta. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. As the creator of a variety of SlingoTM, bingo, slots and other games, we use our proprietary data platform to build and engage global audiences. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

