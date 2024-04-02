Anzeige
WKN: A1W2VW | ISIN: GB00BBHXD542 | Ticker-Symbol: RNE1
Gaming Realms PLC Announces Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Gaming Realms plc (the "Company" or the "Group") (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that Mark Segal, Chief Executive Officer, and Geoff Green, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a live presentation relating to its Final Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 at 10:00 a.m. BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Gaming Realms plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gaming-realms-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Gaming Realms on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc
Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman
Mark Segal, CEO
Geoff Green, CFO

0845 123 3773

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and Joint Broker
George Sellar
Lalit Bose

020 7418 8900

Investec Bank plc - Joint Broker
Bruce Garrow
Ben Farrow
Lydia Zychowska

020 7597 5970

Yellow Jersey
Charles Goodwin
Annabelle Wills

07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S., Canada and Malta. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. As the creator of a variety of SlingoTM, bingo, slots and other games, we use our proprietary data platform to build and engage global audiences. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
