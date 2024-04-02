

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from Germany and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to grow 2.4 percent on a yearly basis in March, following a 1.2 percent gain in February.



Half an hour later, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss retail sales figures. Sales are expected to climb 0.4 percent annually in February after rising 0.3 percent in January.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor office releases unemployment data.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results. Economists expect the PMI to fall to 51.3 from 51.5 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. The indicator is expected to improve to 48.9 in March from 48.7 in February.



Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey data is due. The final reading is seen at 45.7 in March, unchanged from the flash estimate.



At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue mortgage approvals data for February. The number of mortgages approved in February is forecast to rise to 57,000 from 55,230 in January.



At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is set to release Germany's flash inflation figures for March. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to ease to 2.2 percent from 2.5 percent in February.



