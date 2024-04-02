

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK), a Swiss manufacturing company focused on the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition industries, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Wolfgang Wienand as Chief Executive Officer. He will join the company during the summer of 2024.



Wienand will succeed. Albert M. Baehny, who has been acting as CEO besides his role as Chairman last year after the then CEO, Pierre-Alain Ruffieux decided to step down.



Wienand is currently CEO of Siegfried Holding AG, a role he has held since 2019. Prior to that, he first served as Chief Scientific Officer and then as Chief Strategy Officer at Siegfried.



