

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic PLC (FTC.L), a provider of advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment, Tuesday said its Chief Executive Officer Richard Gibbs has notified his wish to retire from executive responsibilities at the end of the financial year. The company subsequently appointed Nathaniel Edington as his replacement with effect from May 13, 2024.



Edington comes with experience in various senior executive positions in the high technology and semiconductor industry. Recently he was the CEO at Dukosi Ltd, the company said in a statement.



