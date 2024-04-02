

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CTS Eventim AG (CEVMF.PK), a German provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, and Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK), a French media and entertainment firm, have signed a put option deal on the sale of Vivendi's festival and See Tickets' international ticketing activities.



The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be completed in the coming months, are not known.



Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, said: ' The acquisition supports our internationalization strategy and will also benefit artists and their managers, as we will be able to offer even more seamless services on a global scale.'



See Tickets provides ticketing services for concerts, trade fairs, sporting events, and others.



In addition to the UK, the business that CTS Eventim is set to acquire, it also operates in seven other European countries, and in the U.S.



Globally, See Tickets sold about 44 million tickets in 2023.



Vivendi's ticketing and festival activities that CTS Eventim plans to buy had collectively recorded revenue of 137 million euros for 2023.



The ticketing business generated roughly 105 million euros of that, with the UK market responsible for the largest share, followed by its U.S. market.



Post transaction, See Tickets and the festival business will retain their existing identities and management.



The companies noted that Vivendi's performance hall activities, including L'Olympia in Paris, as well as See Tickets France and Brive Festival, are not part of this deal.



