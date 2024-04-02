Cantargia publishes data highlighting the potential of CAN10 in atherosclerosis

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today reported publication of promising preclinical data supporting the potential of the anti-IL1RAP antibody CAN10 as treatment of atherosclerosis. The data, published in the journal 'Cardiovascular Research', shows that IL1RAP-blockade reduced the development of atherosclerotic plaques as well as reduced the plaque inflammation. Atherosclerosis is a huge future opportunity within the CAN10 project.

"CAN10 is currently investigated in a phase I clinical trial, following promising effects in a number of disease models of autoimmunity or inflammatory diseases. Atherosclerosis is one such disease with a very high medical need that affect a vast number of patients and the publication in a high impact journal underscores the interest and potential of CAN10 outside its lead indications myocarditis and systemic sclerosis" said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia .

Atherosclerosis is the main underlying cause of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke, and the leading cause of death in western societies. It is a chronic inflammatory vascular disease characterized by atherosclerotic plaque formation in the arterial wall. A high degree of inflammation in the atherosclerotic plaque is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, and molecules involved in plaque inflammation are therefore considered important therapeutic targets.

The published data demonstrate that IL1RAP may be one such promising target that is expressed on various inflammatory cells in the atherosclerotic plaques. Therapeutic treatment with a CAN10 surrogate antibody resulted in a significant reduction in plaque burden and a reduced plaque inflammation, through both attenuated accumulation of inflammatory cells as well as a reduced expression of inflammatory mediators in the plaques of mCAN10 treated mice. Collectively, this strongly suggests that CAN10 treatment can have a positive effect on atherosclerosis and plaque inflammation, supporting the notion that IL1RAP represents a novel therapeutic target in this disease. These data were generated in collaboration with Dr. Daniel Engelbertsen's research group at Lund University. Key data from these studies have previously been presented as a poster at the European Atherosclerosis Society Congress in 2022.

The article, titled "IL1RAP blockade limits development of atherosclerosis and reduces plaque inflammation", is authored by Mulholland et al. and is available via the following link .

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive interim data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

About CAN10

The CAN10 antibody binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and has a unique capability to simultaneously inhibit signaling via IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Inhibition of these signals can be of significant value in the treatment of several inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The initial focus of CAN10 will be on two severe diseases: myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. In preclinical in vivo models of myocarditis, a CAN10 surrogate antibody significantly reduced the development of inflammation and fibrosis, and significantly counteracted the deterioration of the cardiac function. The CAN10 surrogate also inhibited disease development in models of systemic sclerosis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, atherosclerosis and peritonitis. A clinical phase I study, investigating CAN10 in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients, is ongoing. Up to 80 subjects may be included in the trial, the first clinical data set shows good safety. Additional data from the trial are expected continuously during 2024.

Cantargia publishes data highlighting the potential of CAN10 in atherosclerosis

