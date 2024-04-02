South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE American: STRW) announced today that it will be presenting at The 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Strawberry Fields REIT is scheduled to present on April 9th at 1:30 pm ET. Moishe Gubin will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on Strawberry Fields REIT:

Jeff Bajtner

(773) 747-4100 x 422

ir@sfreit.com

www.strawberryfieldsreit.com

SOURCE: LD Micro