Snipp Interactive Inc. Releases Comprehensive Sports Marketing Toolkit for Brands Seeking Consumer Engagement and Loyalty Boost

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, has released a series of critical resources aimed at guiding brands through the rapidly evolving landscape of sports marketing. These new resources provide essential insights into how brands can take advantage of sports marketing to increase consumer engagement, sales growth, and brand loyalty.

The cornerstone resource, " Trends in Sports Marketing ," provides analyses of the latest trends within the sports marketing realm. It addresses the significant impacts of digitization, detailing the rise of second-screen experiences, the burgeoning influence of sports betting, the integration of NFTs, and the expanding roles of mixed reality and the metaverse in fan interaction. This extensive guide is indispensable for brands strategizing to navigate an increasingly digital sports world.

"Snipp Interactive Inc. is helping to redefine the intersection of technology, marketing, and fan engagement as it applies to CPG brands and the sports world. Our tailored solutions allow brands to harness the excitement of sporting events, translating it into brand loyalty and sales growth," stated Chris Cubba at Snipp Interactive Inc. "In an age where sports and interactive technology converge, Snipp provides the strategic leverage for marketers to engage with their target audience on a deeper level."

Complementing this foundational resource, Snipp Interactive Inc. provides a series of " Sports Marketing Examples ," providing real-life examples of how brands have implemented their sports marketing strategies, including programs that Snipp is running. This resource features eleven case studies that showcase how innovative campaigns bridge the gap between sports and consumer engagement, resulting in enhanced brand visibility, loyalty, and sales.

A third resource, the " Sports Marketing Event Calendar " provides brands with an easy-to-use, visual guide highlighting the key US and European sporting events throughout the year. From basketball to tennis to F1 racing, this calendar is a roadmap for aligning marketing strategies with peak periods of sports-related audience engagement.

Finally, the " March Madness Marketing: 5 Key Plays " guide zeroes in on the NCAA collegiate basketball tournament held in the US during March and April. It provides five potential strategies to leverage the excitement surrounding one of the most engaging events on the US sports calendar (March Madness is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association). This guide reinforces the importance of aligning marketing strategies around high-engagement sporting events to connect a dedicated fanbase with a company's products and brand.

Snipp Interactive Inc.'s modular suite of solutions helps brands implement their sports marketing strategies. These solutions are key for any brand looking to succeed in the competitive sports marketing arena and establish lasting connections with sports fans, whether locally, nationally or globally. Examples of products that can support brands' sports marketing campaigns include: