Snipp Interactive Inc. Releases Comprehensive Sports Marketing Toolkit for Brands Seeking Consumer Engagement and Loyalty Boost

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, has released a series of critical resources aimed at guiding brands through the rapidly evolving landscape of sports marketing. These new resources provide essential insights into how brands can take advantage of sports marketing to increase consumer engagement, sales growth, and brand loyalty.
The cornerstone resource, "Trends in Sports Marketing," provides analyses of the latest trends within the sports marketing realm. It addresses the significant impacts of digitization, detailing the rise of second-screen experiences, the burgeoning influence of sports betting, the integration of NFTs, and the expanding roles of mixed reality and the metaverse in fan interaction. This extensive guide is indispensable for brands strategizing to navigate an increasingly digital sports world.
"Snipp Interactive Inc. is helping to redefine the intersection of technology, marketing, and fan engagement as it applies to CPG brands and the sports world. Our tailored solutions allow brands to harness the excitement of sporting events, translating it into brand loyalty and sales growth," stated Chris Cubba at Snipp Interactive Inc. "In an age where sports and interactive technology converge, Snipp provides the strategic leverage for marketers to engage with their target audience on a deeper level."
Complementing this foundational resource, Snipp Interactive Inc. provides a series of "Sports Marketing Examples," providing real-life examples of how brands have implemented their sports marketing strategies, including programs that Snipp is running. This resource features eleven case studies that showcase how innovative campaigns bridge the gap between sports and consumer engagement, resulting in enhanced brand visibility, loyalty, and sales.
A third resource, the "Sports Marketing Event Calendar" provides brands with an easy-to-use, visual guide highlighting the key US and European sporting events throughout the year. From basketball to tennis to F1 racing, this calendar is a roadmap for aligning marketing strategies with peak periods of sports-related audience engagement.
Finally, the "March Madness Marketing: 5 Key Plays" guide zeroes in on the NCAA collegiate basketball tournament held in the US during March and April. It provides five potential strategies to leverage the excitement surrounding one of the most engaging events on the US sports calendar (March Madness is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association). This guide reinforces the importance of aligning marketing strategies around high-engagement sporting events to connect a dedicated fanbase with a company's products and brand.
Snipp Interactive Inc.'s modular suite of solutions helps brands implement their sports marketing strategies. These solutions are key for any brand looking to succeed in the competitive sports marketing arena and establish lasting connections with sports fans, whether locally, nationally or globally. Examples of products that can support brands' sports marketing campaigns include:
Promotions, Sweepstakes & Contest Management: Snipp enables sports marketers to design and deploy a variety of promotional campaigns that capitalize on fan excitement and game-day anticipation, increasing product visibility and consumer engagement.
Receipt Processing Platform: Snipp's receipt processing technology provides a critical link between purchase behavior and marketing strategy. Sports marketers can create, store, and channel-agnostic promotions and gain invaluable insights into consumer purchasing patterns.
Customer Loyalty Platform: Snipp's customer loyalty platform helps sports marketers build lasting relationships by rewarding repeat purchases and ongoing engagement., Sports brands can foster a dedicated following and turn casual consumers into brand ambassadors.
Gambit Rewards: Sports and gaming rewards enhance loyalty programs and generate member engagement, centered around the sports calendar, with a risk-free betting environment.
With comprehensive resources and insight into sports marketing strategies and abroad portfolio of solutions, Snipp is poised to support brands that want to start with sports marketing or accelerate their current strategies. Learn from Snipp's promotions and loyalty experts by scheduling an advisory call here.
About Snipp:
Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV:SPN);(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at?www.snipp.com?and its profile on SEDAR+ at?www.sedarplus.ca.
Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.
