Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that our Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) division is experiencing ongoing growth and sustained profitability as it expands internationally and records multiple sales records.

"It's been an incredible first quarter of 2024 for the organic growth of our CPG division as we continue to see the results of being a sales-driven organization that protects its bottom line. In the years first 90 days we have seen our Superseed and Oatmeal brands receive its 1st international order, delivered our largest purchase order, expanded multiple distribution points here in Canada, and recorded a record sales month for our LumberHeads Popcorn brand," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"Growing our brands organically is a principal driver of our growth here at Happy Belly. We continue to strengthen our operations and improve execution within all stages of the division. From manufacturing to product management, from logistical costing to sales. This has led to improved unit economics directly impacting and improving our bottom line."

"We have increased sustainable production alongside productivity as we expand with international orders to the Caribbean of our healthy and functional food products of Holy Crap Foods, promoting Healthy Mind Healthy Gut connections. Healthy eating and healthy living with clean foods is a daily staple in the Caribbean. After successful early customer adoption of our Superseed Blend of Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry Apple, Mango Coconut, and Natural, we hope that the island of Bermuda is the beginning of the opportunity for Caribbean distribution."

"Also in Q1 our Holy Crap Superseed Blends and Oatmeal products received its largest PO, a record order for the brand from one of our long-standing distributors. It was successfully fulfilled on time without impact to our daily operations, a testament to our scalable process for inventory management and fulfillment as we continue to see increased order frequency from our anchor customers, distributors, and retailers."

In recent weeks we have also expanded here in Canada:

Whole Foods Markets for Western Canada has agreed to list an additional two SKUs of Holy Crap Oatmeal, making all 4 of our Oatmeal SKUs available in their retail locations.





Whole Foods Markets for Eastern Canada has agreed to list an additional SKU of our Superseed Blend, making all 4 of our Superseed SKUs available in their retail locations.





Island Independents, a leading natural and wholesale grocer serving the Vancouver area has listed an additional SKU of our Natural Superseed Blend.

"Our popcorn division of Lumberheads Foods Co, delivering delicious kettle corn flavours to retailers across Ontario also recorded its largest single sales month in Q1. This is a true measure of our team's ability to drive accelerated growth throughout our CPG vertical across our brand portfolio."

"I am very proud of our hard-working CPG team. We will continue to push forward while driving business results and creating incremental value for our shareholders. We have a great team here at Happy Belly!"

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic, gluten free, non-gmo high fiber breakfast cereal and Oatmeal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal and Oatmeal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind.

About LumberHeads Food Co.

LumberHeads was started as a response to a lack of plant-based snack options available to family and friends that struggled with dietary restrictions. LumberHeads Kettle Corn has been continuously improved based on strong connections and feedback from our community - where the spirit of "together as one" comes alive! At LumberHeads, we are working to bring you quality foods that offer healthy alternatives with a focus on simple quality ingredients. The connection with our customers is what drives us! We hope you'll find our love of food delivers a little something special!

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

Shawn Moniz

Founder, Chief Executive Officer

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com

If you wish to contact us please call: (604) 737-2303



