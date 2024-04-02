Anzeige
WKN: A0HG6G | ISIN: SE0000736415 | Ticker-Symbol: C5G
02.04.24
09:18 Uhr
1,272 Euro
+0,058
+4,78 %
PR Newswire
02.04.2024 | 13:30
113 Leser
Orexo announces that the condition for early redemption of its existing bonds has been fulfilled

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 13, 2024, Orexo AB (publ), ("Orexo" or the "Company") (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) announced that the Company intends to redeem early the Company's existing senior unsecured bonds with maturity in February 2025 (ISIN SE0015193958) (the "Existing Bonds").

The early redemption was conditional upon that settlement of the Company's issue of new senior secured social bonds with a tenor of four years has occurred, which is further described in the Company's press release on March 13, 2024. This condition has been fulfilled and the early redemption is therefore no longer conditional. Hence, the early redemption will occur on April 11, 2024, and the redemption amount will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Existing Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at the end of business on April 4, 2024.

For further information on the early redemption, see the Company's press release on March 13, 2024, and the notice of early redemption which is available on the Company's website.

For further information please contact:

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO
Fredrik Järrsten, EVP and CFO
Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 639 million, and the number of employees to 116. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 2, 2024, at 1.15 pm CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-announces-that-the-condition-for-early-redemption-of-its-existing-bonds-has-been-fulfilled,c3955093

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3955093/2706270.pdf

Orexo PR_The condition for early redemption of its existing bonds fulfilled April 2 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orexo-announces-that-the-condition-for-early-redemption-of-its-existing-bonds-has-been-fulfilled-302105698.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
