Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Bertoni to the position of Senior Technical Advisor.

Carlos H. Bertoni graduated as a geologist in Brazil and obtained his M.Sc. degree in mineral exploration at Queen's University in Canada. His professional experience spans over 40 years, and he has explored and developed mineral projects in a variety of geological environments in Canada, South America, and Africa. At Golden Star, Mr. Bertoni managed the exploration of its projects in the Guiana Shield, including the Omai mine in Guyana and the Rosebel mine in Suriname. Mr. Bertoni co-managed the exploration and development of the Tulawaka gold mine in Tanzania. He was the Brazil country manager for Aura Minerals and managed the exploration and feasibility work at the Serrote copper mine. From 2014 to 2017, led the exploration programs and mineral resource definition for the Copperwood and White Pine sedimentary copper deposits in Michigan, USA, for Highland Copper. At Reunion Gold, he led the exploration and pre-feasibility of Guyana's Mathews Ridge manganese mine. In 2021 and 2022, he was Reunion Gold's CEO and led the exploration work discovering the Oko West gold deposit. Mr. Bertoni is a Professional Geoscientist registered in Ontario, Canada, and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

President and CEO Colin Padget commented: "We are incredibly excited to have Carlos join the team. Carlos is a pioneer of modern Guiana Shield gold exploration and brings a tremendous amount of applicable experience to the Founders' technical team. His insights will help guide our exploration and development strategies in Suriname."

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian exploration company with properties in North and South America. The Company focuses on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the Guiana Shield. Its flagship asset is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname, where artisanal surface/alluvial mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date1. Using its diamond drilling equipment, the Company drilled over 10,000 m in 2023 and is fully financed for up to 30,000 m in 2024.

1 2022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

