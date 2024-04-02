

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UL Solutions Inc. announced initial public offering of shares of Class A common stock. UL Standards & Engagement, the sole stockholder prior to the offering, is selling 28 million shares of UL Solutions Class A common stock. It is currently estimated that the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock will be between $26.00 and $29.00. UL Solutions has been approved to list Class A common stock on the NYSE under the symbol, ULS.



Upon completion of the offering, UL Solutions will have two classes of common stock: Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The rights of the holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock immediately following the offering will be identical, except with respect to voting, conversion and transfer rights.



