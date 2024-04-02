Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Appoints European Pharmaceutical Industry Leader as President of Jaguar International

Dr. Massimo Radaelli's core focus will be on further expanding Jaguar's commercial footprint outside the U.S.

Dr. Radaelli was instrumental in facilitating the recent out-license agreement with GEN for crofelemer in Turkey and 8 neighboring countries that entails a $2.0 million investment in Jaguar stock at a premium price

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") today announced that Massimo Radaelli, PhD, has been appointed President of Jaguar International. A European pharmaceutical industry leader and entrepreneur with more than 35 years' experience in the biopharmaceutical sector and innovation in therapies dedicated to rare diseases, Dr. Radaelli is a member of the board of directors of Napo Therapeutics, the Jaguar family company established in Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe, and temporarily served as Napo Therapeutics' Interim Executive Director.

"We are thrilled that a highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leader of Massimo's caliber is expanding his role with the Jaguar family of companies as President of Jaguar International," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "Additionally, the board of Napo Therapeutics is interested in having Massimo assume and continue in a leadership position at Napo Therapeutics, and formalization of this additional role for Massimo is forthcoming."

"As announced, we signed an agreement last month with Turkish specialty pharmaceutical company GEN to allow GEN to commercialize our FDA-approved prescription drug crofelemer in Turkey and 8 neighboring countries and which entails a $2 million investment by GEN in Jaguar stock at a 75% premium to market," Conte said. "Massimo was instrumental in bringing about this agreement, and we are confident that his vast pharmacological, clinical, business development, and international commercialization experience and expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to refine Jaguar's international business strategy."

Dr. Radaelli's core focus will be to further expand Jaguar's commercial footprint outside the U.S. and increase access to prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected symptoms across multiple complicated disease states - such as cancer, short bowel syndrome (SBS), and microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) - to people in need around the world.

"I am here for the same reason I think most people joined Jaguar Health - I believe we have the unparalleled capability to make an impact on important unmet medical needs," Dr. Radaelli said. "My job is to help ensure Jaguar can thrive in the therapeutic sectors of orphan drugs, rare diseases, and supportive care and to expand the company's international footprint through partnerships and our direct presence in the main key markets. Many companies aspire to change the therapeutic paradigm in multiple diseases. But very few have all the elements required: talent, projects, products, and perseverance. Jaguar Health has proven that it has all of them in abundance."

To view a video clip from Jaguar's April 1, 2024 investor webcast of Dr. Radaelli discussing why he decided to expand his role with the company, click here.

In April 2023 Dr. Radaelli was named Commander of the Italian Republic for Special Merits, the highest-ranking honor of the Italian Republic bestowed upon a civilian by the President of the Republic of Italy and the Prime Minister of Italy, in recognition for "merit acquired in the fields of Science and the BioPharma Industry with a particular focus in Rare and Neglected diseases."

Dr. Radaelli founded Noventia Pharma in 2009 and serves as its Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. He also founded Pint Pharma Group and Ferrer Italia and was co-founder of a Dupont-Merck JV Italian subsidiary. He served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dompé International SA., the International Pharmaceutical Company of the Dompe Group. He joined Dompe in 1996 as Director of Corporate Business Development and was responsible for the initiation of Dompe's global strategy in its Swiss subsidiary and for its strategic planning, licensing, alliances, and new-product opportunities in Europe. Dr. Radaelli held various Executive positions, including Sales & Marketing, at the Dupont-Merck Pharmaceutical Company, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and the Menarini Group. He serves as the Executive Chairman of Bioakos Pharma. He has served as a Director of Dompe Farmaceutici SpA, Dompe SpA and Philogen SpA, a privately held Italian biopharmaceutical company. Dr. Radaelli served as a Director and Deputy Chair of IDRI, a non-profit organization focused on neglected diseases. He served as an Independent Director of Ariad Pharmaceuticals from October 2008 until July 2016, and as a Director of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from January 2014 until May 2016. Dr Radaelli was a founder and he served on the Board of Directors of Pint Pharma and Cytovia Therapeutics. Before joining Jaguar Health Dr. Radaelli was SVP President International of Immunogen, which is now part of Abbvie. Dr. Radaelli received a University Degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences and a Ph.D. in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of Milan and an Executive Master of Business from Bocconi University of Milan.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, and bowel incontinence. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

