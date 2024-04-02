

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Saudi Aramco Tuesday awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth $7.7 billion for a major expansion of its Fadhili Gas Plant in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.



Aramco awarded EPC contracts to Samsung Engineering Company, GS Engineering & Construction Corporation, and Nesma & Partners.



The project is expected to increase the plant's processing capacity from 2.5 to up to 4 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd).



The company said the expansion will contribute to the company's strategy to raise gas production by more than 60% by 2030, compared to 2021 levels.



The Fadhili Gas Plant expansion, which is expected to be completed by November 2027, is also expected to add an additional 2,300 metric tons per day to sulphur production.



Wail Al Jaafari, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technical Services, said: 'The award of these contracts reflects Aramco's goal to increase supplies of natural gas, help efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and free up more crude oil for value-added refining and export. Together with leading international companies, we are advancing our goal to increase gas production. The expansion also supports our ambitions to develop a lower-carbon hydrogen business, while associated liquids from gas are an important feedstock for the petrochemical industry.'



