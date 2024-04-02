Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
25/03/2024
FR0010307819
13 000
97,05231
AQEU
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
25/03/2024
FR0010307819
66 670
97,2433
CCXE
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
25/03/2024
FR0010307819
12 540
97,04431
TQEX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
25/03/2024
FR0010307819
43 712
96,9748
XPAR
TOTAL
135 922
97,1203
