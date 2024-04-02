

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public health officials in Utah have issued a warning about a potential measles outbreak in the state, citing a rising number of cases in neighboring Arizona.



The United States has seen a surge in measles cases, with 97 confirmed cases across 17 states as of March 28, 2022. This is in stark contrast to the 58 cases reported across the entire country in 2021.



The states with the highest number of cases include Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.



It is important to note that the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is 97% effective against measles when individuals receive two doses. The vaccine has been extensively researched and is considered safe for use. It is recommended that all individuals, particularly babies, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems, receive the vaccine to protect against the disease.



State epidemiologist Leisha Nolen from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services emphasized the safety and effectiveness of the MMR vaccine. She explained that while babies may experience mild fever and adults may have a sore arm after vaccination, these reactions are minor and temporary. Serious allergic reactions are rare and can be treated.



Measles symptoms generally appear 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and a distinctive rash. The disease can lead to severe complications, particularly in infants, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Even before symptoms emerge, individuals infected with measles can spread the virus to others.



To prevent the spread of measles, health authorities are urging Utah residents to review their immunization and medical records or consult with healthcare providers to ensure their measles vaccination status. Individuals planning to travel outside the state are advised to verify their immunization protection. Utah residents can access their immunization records through the Utah Department of Health and Human Services website.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken