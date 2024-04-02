

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recent research presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Conference has highlighted the potential health risks associated with vaping, particularly concerning heart health.



E-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine products deliver nicotine in aerosol form without combustion, which may have negative impacts on heart health.



The study, which tracked 175,000 adults in the All of Us national study in the U.S. revealed that individuals who used e-cigarettes or vape with nicotine face a 19% higher risk of developing heart failure compared to those who have not used these products. The risk is particularly associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Even after considering factors like smoking and obesity, the study highlighted the increased risk.



Lead author Yakubu Bene-Alhasan, MD, stressed the need for further investigation into the impact of vaping on heart health, particularly due to the growing popularity of e-cigarettes among younger individuals. The findings emphasize the necessity for more research on the potential health implications of e-cigarette use.



According to the FDA and the CDC, in 2022, 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students in the U.S. used e-cigarettes in 30 days, with the majority opting for fruit and candied flavors that attract a younger demographic. This surge prompted the government to introduce the Tobacco and Vapes Bill aimed at curbing childhood vaping by restricting vape flavors and packaging geared towards children.



Bene-Alhasan warned against using e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid, recommending counseling and medication as more effective options. The researchers also emphasize the importance of further investigating the link between e-cigarette use and heart failure.



