

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apple Valley, Minnesota-based Abdallah Candies is recalling a limited quantity of Abdallah Candies 8 oz. sea salt almond alligators due to undeclared almond, a known allergen, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.



The products have a chocolate covered cherries label with code 0315 on the bottom of the box. Retail products are packaged in candy boxes.



The recalled products were distributed nationwide from 03/01/2024 to 03/29/2024 and sold in specialty retail stores, grocery stores, and other retail outlets.



The boxes of sea salt almond alligators contain almonds as an ingredient, which was not declared on the ingredient label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not been notified of any illness associated with this product to date.



Consumers are advised not to eat any product and should destroy or return the product to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Arlington, Virginia-based Lidl US earlier this week recalled Deluxe branded Macarons Party Edition citing undeclared wheat, soy, egg, milk, and tree nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and coconut. The recall was initiated due to the non-English ingredient labeling.



Ellison Bay, Wisconsin-based Kick Ash Products, LLC in late March called back selected lot of Door County Love Dark Chocolate Cherry Granola citing possible presence of undeclared almonds.



