

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK), a specialty chemicals company, Wednesday said it has acquired polymer systems manufacturer Kwik Bond Polymers, LLC.



Sika said Kwik Bond's impressive track record of long-lasting refurbishment projects fits Sika's culture perfectly.



KBP's product offering includes polymer technologies providing long-lasting protection of bridge decks and other concrete infrastructure applications.



'In 2022, a USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was approved that will support decade-long funding for critical infrastructure upgrades. Bridge deck refurbishment will account for a significant part of the investments in the categories of roads and bridges, rail systems, and transportation safety. With access to the complementary product range from Kwik Bond, Sika's customers will benefit from a broader offering of durable solutions to support their crucial projects for years ahead,' Sika said in a statement.



