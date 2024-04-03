Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.04.2024 | 00:05
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Akero Therapeutics, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Akero (Nasdaq: AKRO). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Akero may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/akero-therapeutics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on Akero's representations regarding its Phase 2b clinical study evaluating efruxifermin (EFX) in treating patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In October 2023, Akero reported that 22% of patients receiving a lower dose of EFX and 24% of patients receiving a higher dose experienced an improvement of at least one stage in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 36. However, this improvement wasn't statistically significant compared to the results for placebo.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/akero-therapeutics-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

© 2024 PR Newswire
