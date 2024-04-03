

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday as strong U.S. data and mixed comments from Federal Reserve officials dented investor hopes for a rate cut in June.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 36 points, or half a percent, at 7,898 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Engineer Renishaw plunged 4.2 percent after Germany's Siemens said it does not intend to make an offer for the company.



Low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings was little changed after unveiling passenger traffic and load factor figures for March.



Topps Tiles declined 1.5 percent after the tiles retailer reported lower half-yearly sales and issued a profit warning.



Meat, seafood and meat alternatives group Hilton Food lost 4.3 percent after reporting modest top-line growth in 2023.



