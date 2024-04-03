Geelong, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ: CREV) announced today that it will be presenting at The 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Carbon Revolution is scheduled to present on April 9th at 1:30 PM ET. Daniel Zlotnitsky, Head of Investor Relations, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

About Carbon Revolution

Carbon Revolution plc (NASDAQ: CREV) is the parent of Carbon Revolution Limited, an Australian technology company, which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the advanced manufacture of carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry. The Company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing lightweight wheels for cars and SUVs in the high performance, premium and luxury segments, for the world's most prestigious automotive brands. Carbon Revolution is creating a significant and sustainable advanced technology business that supplies its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

