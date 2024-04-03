

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - At least four foreign nationals, including two Germans and two Canadians, are among dozens who remain trapped after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday.



Nine people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the most powerful earthquake to hit the South East Asian country in 25 years.



Rescue teams are searching for more than 100 people who are trapped under the rubble, reports say.



Most of them are caught in the Jinwen Tunnel in northern Hualien County, the epicenter of the quake, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency (NFA).



The intense quake triggered hundreds of landslides in the rugged eastern part of the island nation.



More strong aftershocks are expected in the coming days.



The earthquake's impact were felt as far as capital Taipei.



Taiwan and the neighboring Philippines and Japan declared a tsunami alert, which was lifted later.



