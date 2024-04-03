Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Revenue Optimization

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, today welcomes the addition of Ms. Sukhie Chahal as Vice President of Revenue Strategy, who previously served as Revenue Management & Sales Strategy at Canopy Growth Corp.

Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO commented: "Sukhie's proven track record in sales and operational planning, honed at a leading global cannabis company, perfectly aligns with Avant's strategic growth goals. Her expertise will be instrumental in both optimizing our domestic adult-use channels and accelerating our international expansion. We're thrilled to welcome Sukhie to the team as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

Sukhie Chahal, VP Revenue Strategy commented: "The dedication and focus on innovation I've witnessed from Avant's team is truly inspiring, especially considering their success in both the established Canadian market and on the global stage. The Team's ability to make such a strong impact speaks volumes about their capabilities. I'm excited to join forces with this talented group and contribute my experience to optimize and increase revenue streams for Avant, both domestically and internationally."

Ms. Chahal is a seasoned professional with more than 10 years' experience in the cannabis and beverage alcohol industries spanning 3 continents; focused on driving incremental revenue growth, implementing innovative pricing strategies, and spearheading market initiatives. Previously, Ms. Chahal held a pivotal role at Canopy Growth, where she served as an integral part of the Revenue Management and Sales Strategy team. Her focus on optimizing revenue growth across various channels and products showcased her ability to navigate the intricate landscape of the cannabis industry with precision and foresight. With her deep understanding of the complexities of the cannabis industry and her strategic vision, Ms. Chahal is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the growth and success of Avant Brands Inc. in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products based on unique and exceptional cultivars.

Avant offers a comprehensive product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Our renowned consumer brands, including BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. Avant's products are distributed globally to Australia, Israel and Germany, with its flagship brand BLK MKT currently being sold in Israel. Additionally, Avant's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, serves qualified patients nationwide through its GreenTec Medical portal and trusted medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVNT) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:1BU0). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, Avant operates in strategic locations including British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

For more information about Avant, including access to investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

