GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiptree Inc. ("Tiptree") (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announces the rebrand of its asset management business to Tiptree Advisors, LLC ("Tiptree Advisors"). The new branding reflects the growth of our business and the full integration of the Coherence Credit Strategies, which was acquired in 2023.

Over the past two years, the firm has expanded its investment expertise in investment grade and high yield credit to include liquid long/short credit, co-investment strategies as well as select other alternative assets.

Mark Black, Tiptree Advisors Global Chief Investment Officer, said, " We are very excited about the opportunity to invest across a variety of asset classes. The addition of the Coherence Credit Strategies team and continued growth of our London-based team means we have more resources with which to pursue our investment strategy. We believe that a higher rate regime for the foreseeable future will present enhanced opportunities in credit with greater dispersion among issuers, which in turn will create attractive return scenarios for fundamental credit investors like us."

Looking forward, the firm will continue to look for expansion opportunities that fit into the existing framework.

" We believe we have a compelling value proposition for certain managers and strategies that are looking for a platform on which to expand their own investment bandwidth," said Brooke Parish, President of Tiptree Advisors. " We are able to offer institutional quality infrastructure including legal, compliance, IT and strategic capital for firms that are seeking a long-term business solution for the management of client assets."

To learn more about Tiptree Advisors, please visit the firm's new website or LinkedIn page.

About Tiptree Advisors, LLC

Tiptree Advisors LLC is a New York-based asset manager and SEC registered investment advisor. The firm has more than $1.3 billion of assets under management and invests in U.S. and Europe performing and non-performing credits alongside publicly traded equities.

About Tiptree Inc.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value. Established in 2007, Tiptree has a significant track record investing across a variety of industries and asset types, including the insurance, asset management, specialty finance, real estate and shipping sectors. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, Tiptree seeks to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses. For more information, please visit tiptreeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

