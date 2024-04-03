Stabilis Solutions To Become Major Supplier of High-Purity Rocket Propellant to Commercial Space Industry

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions, today provided a business update highlighting expectations for increased, multi-year demand growth for high-purity LNG fuel from the commercial space launch market.

AEROSPACE MARKET OPPORTUNITY

U.S. rapidly becoming the global leader in commercial rocket launch activity. Demand for next generation connectivity and observational capabilities has contributed to a historic increase in U.S. commercial rocket launch activity. Over the last 10 years, the number of U.S. launches has increased by more than 400%, while accounting for more than 50% of total global launches in 2023. U.S. led demand for high-purity LNG continues to grow as a preferred fuel for commercial rockets, allowing for quicker turnaround of reusable boosters, improved engine efficiency and thrust, and ease of storage.

Stabilis is positioned to remain the largest supplier of next generation fuel to the domestic space economy. In 2024, the Company anticipates its aerospace market-related volumes will increase by more than 40% over the prior year, representing approximately 10% of its full-year sales volumes. Over the next five years, domestic demand for high-purity LNG is expected to increase by 65% to approximately 25 million gallons annually. Stabilis estimates that it is among the largest suppliers of high-purity LNG to space launch providers in the U.S., currently supplying approximately 40% of the market, with the potential to significantly increase its market share subject to future investments in liquefaction capacity.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Stabilis continues to build a leading clean fueling solutions platform unlike any other within the United States, one that provides turnkey production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands," stated Westy Ballard, President and CEO of Stabilis. "Our strong backlog of contracted aerospace volumes further positions Stabilis as the high-purity LNG provider of choice to the world's most innovative and advanced space exploration companies. We look forward to supporting our growing portfolio of leading commercial space customers during their next chapter of growth and discovery."

ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com .

