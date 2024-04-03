

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - In a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Tuesday, President Joe Biden raised concerns about China's unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices, which harm American workers and families.



The President emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine its national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment.



The call follows the two leaders' meeting in Woodside, California, in November. At Woodside, they agreed to maintain regular open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition and prevent unintended conflict.



The White House described the two leaders' discussion as 'candid and constructive' on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference.



They reviewed and encouraged progress on key issues discussed at the Woodside Summit, including counternarcotics cooperation, ongoing military-to-military communication, talks to address AI-related risks, and continuing efforts on climate change and people-to-people exchanges.



Biden emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.



He raised concerns over China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security.



Many of these same concerns were voiced by French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne during his visit to Beijing over the weekend.



He emphasized the United States' enduring commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



